Three Local Businesses Receive Centennial Business Distinction From IL State Historical Society

A Jacksonville High School and two local business have been designated as Centennial Businesses by the Illinois State Historical Society. This past Saturday at Hamilton’s in Jacksonville, Routt Catholic High School, Hamilton’s Catering, and Bound to Stay Bound Books were designated as centennial businesses for their 100 years of service to the local community. According to ISHS Executive Director William Furry fewer than 10% of business reach the mark. Routt, Hamilton’s, and Bound To Stay Bound join previous Jacksonville centennial business recipients Rammelkamp Bradney Law Firm, MacMurray College, The Club, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, and the Morgan County Historical Society.

Representatives of 15 of the 30 businesses who received the Centennial Business Honor from the Illinois State Historical Society on September 14th in Jacksonville.

Routt Catholic High School was founded in 1902 by Charles & William Routt after the two men bore out the idea in an all-male social club started in Jacksonville. William Routt donated $2000 to build the school and donated another $50,000 to endow it. Accepting the award for Routt Catholic High School was principal Nick Roscetti on Saturday.

Bound To Stay Bound was founded in 1920 by Lawrence Sibert and William Suhy known as the New Method Book Bindery. Sibert ran operations at the bindery while Suhy was the traveling salesman. The renaming of the company came in 1923 when a box of books fell from a second story window and only 1 had their binding broke in the fall. Lawrence Sibert’s grandson, Robert accepted the award for the company this past weekend.

Hamilton’s Catering grew out of a candy-making business on East State Street, started by family patriarch Doc Hamilton. Hamilton grew the business from a soda fountain into feeding passing soldiers on trains in Jacksonville during World War I. Accepting the award for the 5-county wide catering service was Gina Hamilton.

Each business received a special certificate to highlight the designation.