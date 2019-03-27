Three local firefighters receive badge, take oaths of office at City Council meeting

A number of local firemen were recognized during a brief ceremony at the beginning of Monday night’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

Under the report of Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, local aldermen welcomed the three newest members of the Jacksonville Fire Department. The three firefighters receiving their badges and taking their oaths of office were Nick Clement, Chase Davis and Eric Fair.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills, who led the presentation, says he’s proud of the hard work that these three new members of the local department.

“Tonight was the culmination of a long process that these firefighters have to go through, not only in the hiring process but also the process of their first year on the department. The training stipulations and what we require of them is pretty significant. So with the symbolism (of earning their badges), we try to recognize that with the brotherhood that we have in the fire service. What it represents is their responsibility to that brotherhood, not only in training and keeping our community safe, but also to their fellow firefighters,” says Sills.



Other action items at last night’s city council meeting local aldermen approved a resolution accepting a proposal for the Passavant Drive/Walnut Street Sanitary Sewer Lining Project. Members of the city council also voted in favor of a resolution approving a Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plant and Project Grant Agreement.