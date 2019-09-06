Three O.D. in a Residence on South Church, Investigation Ongoing

Three men fell victim to a drug overdose in Jacksonville this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to a distress call at approximately 10:15 this morning to 773 South Church in reference to a possible overdose. According to a police report from Lieutenant Doug Thompson, upon arrival police found three male overdose victims, one of whom was deceased. The two other victims were immediately transported to Passavant Area Hospital.

The Jacksonville Police Department, in cooperation with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The name of the two living victims is also being withheld due to an ongoing investigation. WLDS/WEAI News will provide more information on this incident when it becomes available.