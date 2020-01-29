Three People Killed in Plane Crash in Sangamon County

A plane crash in Sangamon County claimed the lives of three people late Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the plane was en route to Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield when it crashed near a residential area in Rochester killing the three people on board. A dog was also killed in the crash.

The Sangamon County Sheriff says the airport tower and pilot recorded that the plane was having trouble due to the weather and the plane’s instruments prior to impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash of the twin engine Piper Airstar in a statement released this afternoon. According to the FAA the plane had departed from Huntsville, Alabama. The FAA and NSTB are investigating the crash at this time.

Officials conducting the investigation have not released the identities of the victims at this time.

WLDS News will update this story as official details become available.