Three Sentenced For Drug Trafficking Cases in Morgan County Court

Three individuals were sentenced in Morgan County Court on Tuesday in significant drug trafficking cases.

The wife of a convicted drug dealer in Jacksonville was sentenced to probation in her own drug trafficking case. 40 year old Alice M. McGowan of the 800 block of South East Street plead guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. McGowan was arrested in March 17, 2018 at her residence for two counts of cocaine trafficking. McGowan was given 4 years probation and ordered to pay court fees. All other pending case charges along with the other count of unlawful delivery of cocaine was dropped per the plea. McGowan is the wife of James McGowan who was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance after being found guilty by a jury for his December 2017 arrest.

Sanders

26 year old Skee D Sanders of the 300 block of North Church Street plead guilty to 1 count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a September 18, 2018 arrest for being in possession of 15-100 grams of a substance containing cocaine. Sanders was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years Mandatory Supervised Release, a $500 county fine, along with over $5000 in fees and court costs. Sanders must serve at least 50% of the sentence and be placed in a facility with drug treatment per the plea. A second count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a count of burglary to a motor vehicle, 3 counts of resisting a peace officer, and 1 count of obstruction of a peace officer were dropped per the plea.

Miller

38 year old Karl V. Miller of the 900 block of North East Street plead guilty to 1 count of unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing after a April 15th, 2019 arrest at his residence. Miller was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years Mandatory Supervised release, a $500 county fine, and $5030 in fees and court costs. A second count of unlawful participation in meth manufacturing was dropped per the plea.