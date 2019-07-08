Three Vessels Sink In Illinois River Near Hardin

Black Oval on the map indicates where the sinking approximately took place near Milepost 21 on the Illinois River.

Three vessels sunk in the Illinois River yesterday. According to reports from KMOV-TV in St. Louis, three tugboats and a deck barge began taking on water just east of the city of Hardin in Calhoun County on Friday. Yesterday, the U.S. Coast Guard said the sinking tugs have over 4800 gallons of diesel fuel and oil aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed 1500 feet of oil and fuel absorbing boom along 11 miles of coastline to create a collection point to contain any fuel spills or discharge. The coast guard has called it a major marine casualty and is currently investigating the sinking.