Tickets For the Jacksonville Rotary Club Valentine’s Dinner-Dance Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Jacksonville Rotary Club’s 15th annual Valentine’s Dinner and Dance. On February 10th you are invited to Hamilton’s for dinner, desert, auctions, and entertainment, provided by FunDMC, a high-energy band with an enthusiastic following across central Illinois. The theme of this year’s dinner-dance is “My Funny Valentine”

Tickets for the Valentine’s Dinner are $35 dollars per person or $250 for a table of eight. Advanced registrations are required and can be made by clicking here.

