Tickets now available for Jacksonville Night Out at Busch Stadium

Now that football season is officially over and baseball season is within reach, local residents are getting excited for another Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium.

Yesterday was a special day in which area residents could purchase their tickets at Prairie State Bank and Trust on Morton Avenue, as they hosted a lunch even until around 1:30 p.m. This year’s Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium takes place on June 1st with a game against the rival Chicago Cubs. Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium is partnering this year with Prairie State Bank in Jacksonville through the work of Shelley Singleton, who has played a hand in organizing the event each year.

For those interested in attending Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium, you can get tickets online at our website WLDS or WEAI.com.