TIF grant, Trick or Treat ordinance to be discussed at City Council meeting

The city’s Trick or Treat ordinance, as well as a TIF grant will be discussed by Jacksonville aldermen at tonight’s city council meeting.

During the workshop session prior to the regular city council meeting, Jacksonville aldermen will discuss amending the city’s Trick or Treat ordinance under a report from City Attorney Dan Beard. Under the Mayor’s Report, city council members will look at approving consulting services at the Jacksonville Municipal Landfill, as well as liquor sales and resurfacing a downtown alleyway.

In Planning and Public Work, aldermen will discuss the possibility of amending a TIF grant. City Council members will also review an engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering for the Safe Routes to School Project, as well as agreements regarding the East Michigan/Municipal Parking Lot Resurfacing Project.

Also at tonight’s meeting, under Public Protection, aldermen will discuss whether or not to accept bids for a K-9 squad car for the Jacksonville Police Department, as well as amending a resolution to award a bid for three utility squad cars.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.