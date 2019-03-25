TIF Redevelopment Plant, Project Grant Agreement on agenda for city council

A resolution approving a TIF Redevelopment Plant and grant agreement looks to highlight tonight’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

During the workshop session, prior to the regular meeting, under the city clerk’s report, aldermen will discuss the approval of a letter of engagement with Kerber, Eck & Braeckel. Under Committee Reports, in the Parks and Lakes Department, city council members will review the waiving of bids and accepting a proposal for a Mahindra Side by Side for that department. Aldermen will also discuss the city’s TIF application, as well as economic development.

Under Utility Reports, city council members will look at a proposal for the Passavant Drive and Walnut Street Sanitary Sewer Project.

During the regular meeting, under Committee Reports, Jacksonville aldermen will discuss a resolution for the approval of a TIF, or Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plant and Project Grant Agreement between the city of Jacksonville and the local AMVETS Club, located at 210 East Court Street.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building, with the workshop scheduled to start at 6 p.m.