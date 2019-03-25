Tighe says Main Street Needs the Grant Vote for go Jacksonville’s Way

The leader of the Jacksonville Main Street program says a push to vote on line for a nationwide grant is one of the keys to future downtown concert series in Jacksonville.

Executive director Judy Tighe is urging Jacksonville and nearby residents to for vote Jacksonville in an attempt to win a $25-thousand grant from the national contest “Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets Contest.”

The voting is already underway. Tighe says Jacksonville has entered the contest before, but never won the big prize.

The money will be used for the concert series and the return of the wall dogs.

The voting runs until April 21st. The top 10 vote getters will be reviewed by judges to determine the grand prize winner.

Tighe says people can vote once a day, once from every electronic device people have.

She says the grant is important to Jacksonville Main Street. Tighe says the concert series is hurting financially.

Bands have been selected for this year, and will be announced later.

Tighe says people can vote by going to jacksonvillemainstreet.com.

