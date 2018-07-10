Tim Chipman to be named new Principal at South Elementary School

The Illinois Principal Association's reigning Vice Principal of the Year is no longer a vice principal.

Former Jacksonville High School Assistant Principal Tim Chipman will lead the administrative team at South Elementary School.

A Facebook video was shared yesterday by the Superintendent of the District, Steve Ptacek. The video seems to be directed to current faculty and staff at South Elementary.

This announcement seems to finish an extended hiring process for the principal spots at three Jacksonville schools, with Andrea Lee starting in the fall at Jacksonville High School and Bobbie Mills at North Elementary School.

WLDS/WEAI News will continue to provide parents with updates concerning new or reassigned administrators and faculty in different places, including the currently vacant Director of Special Education Services position.

The next School District 117 Board of Education meeting is scheduled to be held next Wednesday, July 18th in the JHS media center at 7 p.m. with the Committee of the Whole meeting beforehand at 6 p.m.