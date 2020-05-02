Times Square Sewing Asking for Help in Making Cloth Masks

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 2, 2020 at 11:31am

Times Square Sewing is in need of assistance making cloth masks to provide the community.

The area sewers have already stitched and donated over 5000 masks free of charge to the Jacksonville Area.

Anyone who is interested in sewing masks to be donated can contact Sue Fox at 217-245-5445.

Leave your name and phone number with your ability to help. Donations of 100% cotton fabrics would also be appreciated.

Times Square Sewing says the need was so large that the Jacksonville’s Emergency Management Coordinator is now distributing the masks to County Market, Aldi’s and Dunlap Liquor Store for distribution to the public.

Please do not call these facilities as the masks will be given on a first come first serve basis. Times Square will continue accepting the masks from sewers but not delivering them to the public.

Local businesses can call Times Square to order their needs.