Tix For All Star Game on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 39th annual Country Financial West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic.

The game will be played Friday, March 24th at the Jacksonville High School Bowl. The pre-game three point shooting contest begins about 7 that night. Game time is slated for about 7:30.

The traditional half-court shot will be back at halftime.

Proceeds from the game will be shared between the Morgan County MADD chapter, Camp Courage, and the New Directions Warming and Cooling Center in Jacksonville.

Tickets are $6 each. They are available at County Market, from any area Country Financial agent, and from the participating schools.

The squads are divided into the North and South. They are made up of senior players at area schools who were nominated by their coaches, and voted on by participating coaches.

This is the 39th annual game. It has raised over $100-thousand for charities over the years.

Coaches for this year’s game are former JHS head coach Sean Taylor for the South, and Mike Lewis of Triopia-Meredosia-Virginia for the North.