Today is the Last Day for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign

Christmas was over a month ago, but there is still time to make donations to the Salvation Army’s Tree of lights campaign. Today is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army for their Christmas campaign.

Major Charles Pinkston of the Salvation Army explains that the Tree of Lights Campaign is made up of three drives.

“The Tree of Lights campaign is actually three different funding opportunities. The Red Kettle Campaign, which everyone is familiar with. Then we have the mail appeals, which are sent out to homes in Morgan County, and the ‘White Mail” campaign which are unanticipated donations that are dropped off at the office.”

Major Pinkston says that even though the Tree of Lights is ending, you don’t have to wait for a specific campaign to donate.

There are those who think that Christmas time is the only time that we really need money. What we get at Christmas isn’t only used at Christmas. The summer months are when we really start running low on funds. It gets really tight in the summer. If someone wants to give at any time of the year, it will be just as appreciated as at Christmas.”

Major Pinkston explains how you can donate when the red kettles have all been put away.

“You don’t have to wait for any mailings or phone calls. If you have a donation, just bring it by the office or send it through the mail.”

The Salvation Army Office is located at 331 West Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville.