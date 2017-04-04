Today’s Election Races

Voters are asked to head to the polls today to vote on races and questions that hit closest to home….ones that involve towns, villages, and school districts.

Gary Scott has more.

Residents of the city of Jacksonville are limited to races in two wards. The ward one race comes down to appointed incumbent Jeff Hopkins, and Eren Williams. And, the race in Ward 4 is between appointed incumbent Aaron Scott and challenger Lance Bruere.

All municipal races in Jacksonville are non-partisan.

They are also non-partisan in South Jacksonville, where turnout has a reason to be heavy today.

Interim president Steve Waltrip has chosen not to run for the seat. Two candidates are making a bid to replace him…clerk Dani Glascock and long-time area police officer Harry Jennings.

There are four candidates for the trustee race for three seats. They include incumbents Kem Wilson and Paula Belobrajdic Stewart, former trustee Dick Samples, and newcomer Greg Nelson.

Beyond Jacksonville, there are mayoral or president races in Meredosia, Bluffs, Naples, Chandlerville, Virginia, Beardstown, Ashland, Carrollton, Greenfield, and White Hall. Carrollton is the busiest mayoral race, where there are six candidates.

Trustee, aldermen and clerk races make up much of the rest of the ballots in the area.

There are races for school board in Franklin, Waverly, North Greene, Winchester and Virginia. Franklin voters are deciding if they would support a $2 and a half million bond referendum to build on in Franklin, and close the Alexander grade school. And, Waverly voters will decide if board members will be elected at large in future elections.

Arenzville and Beardstown residents are being asked today to form fire protection districts.

Polls open at 6 this morning, and close at 7 tonight. WEAI will provide election coverage tonight during and after the Cards-Cubs game both on line and on air.