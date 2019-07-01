Tony Williams to Step Down as Jax Alderman

One of Jacksonville’s longest serving aldermen is leaving the city later this month.

Ward 2 alderman Tony Williams announced late last week that he is leaving the city to move to Springfield.

Williams was first elected in 2005, and recently was re-elected to another term that expires May of 2023.

Williams says he and his wife are moving later this month.

He says it was an age related decision that was prompted by a desire to move to a single level home.

Williams wanted to stay in Jacksonville, and in ward 2, but grandkids won out. He and his wife are moving to Springfield.

He says his home here was not on the market long before buyers came forward.

Williams says this was not an easy call, because Jacksonville is his home town.

Williams wants to stay involved in Jacksonville as much as possible. He has been serving as a substitute teacher when called upon, and has been very involved in Rotary.

Mayor Andy Ezard will be asked to recommend a replacement for Williams as 2nd ward alderman. His advice to the new alderman? Be true to yourself and your service to the city.

He expects to be in Jacksonville until the third weekend this month.

