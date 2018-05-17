JACIL hosting Knowledge is Power program near end of May

A local service organization that assists individuals living on their own is hosting another Knowledge is Power program at the end of the month.

The Knowledge is Power Café program, or KIP, will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31st at the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living.

Speaking at this year’s Knowledge is Power Café program will be Morgan County Emergency Services Director Phil McCarty. During his address to those in attendance, McCarty will talk to local residents about how they can be properly prepared in both massive and personal emergency situations.

McCarty will also be sharing valuable information regarding how Morgan County residents can establish a preparation program of their own for personal emergencies, as well as how, who and when the public can expect to be notified of a mass emergency in the Morgan County area.

Those planning on attending are asked to notify JACIL by calling 217-245-8371 to make reservations prior to May 30th. The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living is located at 15 Permac Road.