Toxicology reports on Carrollton man killed in police-shooting show no active drugs

Toxicology reports of a Carrollton man who died after exchanging gunfire with police two months ago revealed no active drugs in his system.

According to Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander, toxicology reports of 24-year old Austin Durham revealed no active drugs in his system during the time of the incident.

Back on June 13th, just after 1 a.m., Jerseyville Police responded to a burglar alarm set off at JJ’s Pub and Grill, located at 117 West Prairie in Jerseyville.

Police reports claim that Durham was spotted leaving the building, ultimately leading to officers chasing after him. Authorities say Durham then ducked behind a fence and, according to police, began opening fire as pursuing officers rounded a blind corner.

Jerseyville Police Officer Nathan Miller suffered a wound as a result of the shooting. Police reports say Miller and one of the two other pursuing officers then returned fire on Durham. Questions as to why Durham opened fire on the officers remain unanswered at this time. However, Upon returning fire, Durham suffered gunshot wounds to his legs, ultimately dying as a result of those wounds, according to Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander.

Durham’s motive for opening fire at law enforcement officers remains unclear at this time.