Tractor Trailer Fire on US 67 Shuts Down Lane of Traffic For Several Hours

A tractor trailer fire on northbound U.S. 67 just south of Morton Avenue Wednesday morning shut down a lane of traffic for several hours. Jacksonville Fire Department Chief Doug Sills details a preliminary report of the incident that occurred at approximately 6 AM this morning. “Jacksonville Fire responded this morning just prior to 6AM to a reported semi-tractor trailer unit on fire on Route 67 just south of West Morton Avenue. Units arrived on scene to find the trailer unit fully involved. At which time they extinguished it. The extinguishing process was pretty extensive due to the fact that the semi trailer was loaded with furniture. Crews were on scene approximately 3 hours doing overhaul and unloading the tractor trailer unit. Right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined but we are looking at electrical components on the trailer unit itself as being the cause of the fire. The origin of the fire was at the rear of the unit and totally destroyed the rear portion of the tractor.”



US 67 northbound was still down to one lane of operation just south of the West Morton Avenue exit as tow trucks and State Police were looking to clear the scene into the middle of the day.

