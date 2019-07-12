Traffic Exits For Morgan County Fair After Grandstand Performances

The Morgan County Fair is expected to be a packed house tonight as they kick off their grand stand performances. Lanco, Devin Dawson, and the Longmeyer Band are all set to perform, with the concerts beginning at 7:30. Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, and Off the Wall perform, beginning at the same time tomorrow night.

Residents who are going to be parking at the fair will have to follow the same traffic pattern to exit the fair as in years past.

Sergeant Olivia Mefford who will be one of the on-duty officers for the Jacksonville Police Department details the route to leave. ” At the conclusion of the Morgan County Fair concerts on both Friday and Saturday nights, traffic will be routed from the Morgan County Fairgrounds out of the following exits: Southbound onto Westgate from the south west side of the fairgrounds – Horsebarn Road at Westgate Avenue.

Northbound onto Grand to Lafayette from the North East gate of fairgrounds. Southbound onto Grand from south east side of fairgrounds at Horsebound Road at Grand Avenue. Grand from State to Horsebarn Road will be closed to traffic until traffic resumes to normal flow.

Grand Northbound from Westfair to Horsebarn will be closed until traffic resumes to normal flow. Westgate at Lafayette to Horsebarn Road will be closed to southbound traffic until traffic resumes to normal flow.”

Pedestrians will be entering and leaving the roadway near the fairgrounds. The police department has asked for those who bring vehicles to the fair to take extra precautions and time when leaving to ensure everyone’s safety over the next two days.