Traffic Routes Explained For 4th of July Celebration

Traffic in Jacksonville is always a bit chaotic after the fireworks on the 4th of July. Local law enforcement will be out with all hands on deck in both Nichols Park and on the streets to help pedestrians and motorists move about safely and securely during the holiday.

Village of South Jacksonville Police Chief Tim Mann explains how law enforcement will work tomorrow evening. “This is the same as in the years past where we will work with Chief Adam Mefford and the City of Jacksonville police department and the Citizens Police Academy. The JPD and the police academy will take security calls within Nichols Park. The Village of South Jacksonville police will be on traffic detail as far as the cars entering Vandalia and Hardin Avenue and so on during and after the celebration.”



Mann explains how traffic will be handled before the fireworks. “At approximately 9:20 or 9:30 tomorrow evening, once the fireworks start we will stop all eastbound traffic on Vandalia that enters the park. From that point on, there will be no traffic permitted until the end of the fireworks. At the end of the fireworks, we hold up all traffic for about 10 minutes to allow for pedestrian traffic to leave the park.”

Mann details the route after the fireworks are over. “From that point at the end of the fireworks, Vandalia will be two lanes westbound all the way to South Main Street so vehicles will be able to leave the park in a timely manner. Hardin and Clay as well as the other side streets will be open to exiting traffic. Our goal is to get everyone out there as quickly and safely as possible.”

Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 tomorrow evening. Both departments urge drivers to allow for extra time if they are traveling in the southern portions of Jacksonville during these times and to be extra aware of pedestrians entering and leaving the roadway. Both police departments urge motorists to obey all traffic police giving hand signals and to be aware of them in intersections.

