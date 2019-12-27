Traffic Stop Leads to Drug & Gun Arrest in Greenfield

Details have been released about a gun and drug bust that took place in Greenfield in the middle of the month. On Sunday, December 15th, Greenfield Police received a motorist’s complaint of a red Pontiac Grand Prix traveling northbound on Illinois Route 267 crossing the center line of traffic, endangering motorists. Officers were able to track down the car and observe similar infractions and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop it was learned that the driver, 30 year old Hannah J. Cummins of Jacksonville was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended Illinois drivers license, was in possession of a controlled substance, and had unlawfully used an undescribed weapon. Cummins also received traffic citations for improper lane usage, no proof of valid insurance.

Cummins’ passenger, 27 year old Korbin A Smith of Jacksonville was also taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a felon after a firearm was located in the vehicle during a search. Cummins and Smith were booked into the Greene County Jail and are currently being lodged awaiting a court date.