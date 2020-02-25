Train Car Derailment Blocks North Clay Rail Crossing

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 25, 2020 at 4:21pm

A train car has come off the track causing the rail crossing at North Clay Street to be closed.

Crews from B.N.S.F. and R.J. Corman Rail Services are on scene and preparing to free the stranded rail car causing the blockage.

BNSF personnel on scene declined to comment on details of the accident including when it occurred and when the crossing may be reopened to through traffic.

Jacksonville City Street Department Officials were unaware of the closure when contacted by WLDS News.

An inquiry to BNSF media relations officials has not been returned as of press time.