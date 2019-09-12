Trapping Permit Dates Issued for Panther Creek Fish & Wildlife Area

A public drawing for the allocation of Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area trapping permits will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the site headquarters, located approximately five miles southeast of Chandlerville. Registration for the drawing will begin at 1:00 p.m.

One permit for each of the five trapping zones at JEPC will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. All persons attempting to enter the draw must be in attendance and have a current 2019 trapping license in their possession.

DP (Dog Proof) Traps, live traps, and traps of similar action may be used. Homemade dog-proof traps must be designed with a foothold trap no larger than a #2 in an enclosed wood, metal, or durable plastic container with a single access opening of no larger than 1½ inches in diameter. All body-gripping traps must be totally submerged.

All persons who are drawn to trap must obtain a free windshield card permit for the site by going online through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website. Trappers will be required to report harvest/hunter trips online as well. Trips must be reported by no later than February 15 (or two weeks after the season closes for those seasons ending after February 1). Failure to report in this manner will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year.

For more information, contact Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area at 217-452-7741.