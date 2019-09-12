Trapping & Raccoon Hunting Permits For 9 Sites in West Central IL Drawing On Oct 12

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will conduct a public drawing for the allocation of trapping and/or raccoon hunting permits for nine (9) different state sites in west-central Illinois on October 12. The drawing will be held at Siloam Springs State Park for all nine sites on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Registration will begin at 12:00 noon. Site include Siloam Springs, Buckhorn, Fall Creek, East Hannibal, Ray Norbut Fish & Wildlife Area, Dutch Creek, Weinberg-King State Park, Scripps, and Spunky.

The site permits for trapping and raccoon hunting will be good for a two-year period. All persons entering the drawing must be at least 16 years of age and have a current 2019 trapping/hunting license and habitat stamp. There will also be a special drawing for three designated youth trapping sites at Siloam Springs State Park limited to girls and boys 15 years of age and under. Persons whose names are drawn must be in attendance.

Site specific trapping regulations for each site will be provided at the drawing.

For further information please contact Siloam Springs State Park at 217-894-6205 or the Pittsfield IDNR Field Office at 217-285-2221.