Traveling Vietnam Memorial in Rushville This Weekend

A national touring war memorial makes a visit to Rushville this weekend.

The city of Rushville is hosting The Vietnam War Memorial Wall Replica this weekend during their 100th anniversary Smiles Day Celebration.

The memorial is a complete replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C., and is the largest replica that travels in the United States.

The replica is an 80% scale and measures 360 feet long by 8 feet tall, and is currently on display at the Rushville City Cemetery located at S Liberty St, Rushville.

Smiles Day in Rushville is an annual event to stop and take a moment to celebrate Schuyler County veterans. Smiles Day first started in in 1919 as a welcome home to solders returning from World War I. The two day festival runs through Sunday, including events and a carnival running in downtown Rushville this weekend.

Several Vietnam veterans assisted in erecting the The Wall Memorial Replica yesterday. The replica is made of black granite slabs in the same manner as the original wall in Washington D.C.

The memorial will be on display at Rushville City Cemetery till 3pm on Sunday.