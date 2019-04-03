Travelers May Be Affected by GPS Update This Weekend

GPS gets an update this weekend.

GPS is global positioning system, and is used mainly for traffic and transportation. Most people use it through navigation systems on their phones or vehicles.

Rob Thomas of DTE Technologies says the system gets a re-boot Saturday.

He says the problem is with the time. Thomas says the clock that runs the GPS programing is about 30 seconds off. There have been patches to keep it going. But, he says an update is required.

Thomas says a lot of us rely on an app such as google map. The devices that will be affected most this weekend are navigation systems in vehicles and portable navigation devices. The rest will be slow in responding during the update period this Saturday.

Thomas says this is just a one day event. It could affect travelers much of the day. He says flights might be delayed as a result of the update.

