Tree falls into power lines on East Morton, moderate loss of power

By Anthony Engle on September 20 at 6:51pm

Heavy winds during a brief storm Thursday evening brought a tree down eastbound on Morton Avenue.

Power was lost at the WLDS/WEAI studios at approximately 4:40 p.m. and remained shut off for about three hours.

According to a representative of Ameren on-site, two circuits were entangled in the branches of the fallen tree along East Morton and a larger circuit that feeds the Reynolds plant.

A substation eastbound on Morton also lost power, but that substation regained power shortly after the initial outage.

The entire power outage seems to have effected Morton Avenue westbound to about Lincoln Avenue and up to Illinois College. A momentary blip of power loss was experienced by many others, but reset after the East Morton substation rebooted.

