Tri-County Relay For Life moving to JHS in 2017

One of the area’s biggest community-based fundraising events is changing locations next year.

The Relay for Life of Tri-County has partnered with local businesses and volunteers to raise almost $2-million dollars for the fight against cancer over its 20-year history.

Specifically, the money raised goes towards cancer research, education and prevention efforts, as well as providing free information and support for those in need.

The 2017 Relay For Life walk will take place on June 16th at Jacksonville High School rather than its traditional location on the downtown square.

Relay For Life of Tri County Event Lead Kim Brogdon explains why the event is changing locations.

“It’s been in several locations over the past twenty years. The past two years it’s been downtown in Jacksonville, and it was a great location, but because the daytime hours, it was just too hot for our survivors. The outreach was to go back to the evening hours in order to keep everyone comfortable,” says Brogdon.

For those wishing to participate in next year’s walk, contact Brogdon at 217-473-1167, who can explain how to start a team. Brogdon says teams range from two people to thirty people.

According to Brogdon, Relay For Life of Tri-County is expecting as many as 400 people to participate in the 2017 walk.