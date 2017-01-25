Trial Date Set For Jacksonville Man

A trial date has been set for a Jacksonville man accused of murdering his son in law.

Sixty-one year old Robert Gill is being charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and two counts of felony arson, in connection with the death of Gill’s former son-in-law, 36 year old Andrew Maul.

At a preliminary hearing yesterday, attorneys for Gill made motions to call in an expert witness, to change the location of the trial and to question jurors individually.

The defense also made a motion asking for 10 peremptory challenges, which would allow jurors to be dismissed without having to provide a reason. The prosecution made a counter motion questioning the need to call in an expert witness.

Judge April Troemper set a hearing for March 16th at 2:30 to decide the motions. Troemper also set the jury trial date for Gill May 23rd, a date that will change if the motion asking for a change of locations is granted.