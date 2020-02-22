Trivia Night Might Get United Way to Campaign Goal

The Prairieland United Way is on the cusp of reaching their campaign goal for 2019, and organizers are asking for the public’s continued support to help them get over the finish line.

The annual Prairieland United Way Trivia Night is tomorrow night, and Executive Director Karen Walker says that the event could put their campaign over the top.

“My latest update says that we are at about 97% so we are so super close to making this goal, and I think if we have a great turn out Saturday we may possibly hit it at the event. So my hope is that we not only meet the goal, but surpass it. Every extra dollar that we raise will go to these agencies and just make a big difference in the work that they can do in our community.”

The location of the trivia night has changed recently, but Walker says that is a good thing.

‘Due to the size of the crowd that we expect we will have, we changed locations. It is still at Illinois college, but it will be at the Dining Hall instead of Crispin Hall. We are excited about that, it is great to have numbers like that so we are really hoping to get a good turn out. We appreciate I.C. giving us that venue to use, so we really want to make sure we fill it up and make lots of noise and raise lots of money.’

The 2019 campaign ends next Friday February 28th, and Walker says that even if they do reach their goal at the trivia night, there will still be a lot of work to do next week.

“Hearing that we hit the goal does not mean we stop raising funds. We will continue to push through the end of the week because as I said before, every dollar that we raise is one more dollar that can help someone in the community. So it does make a difference and so if you feel like it is too late and you can’t make the trivia night, please don’t hesitate, you can still send in a donation. Call my office, drop it in the mail, whatever you can do, don’t feel like it is too late to help us out.”

Walker says that when people give to the united way, they are giving to multiple areas of need with one donation that stays local.

“We currently fund 27 agencies with over 30 programs,such as food and utility assistance through the Salvation Army, the Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, the New Directions shelter. We also help guidance and mentoring of youth such as with Mid-West Youth Services with crisis intervention, we have Hobby Horse with parenting classes, the Crisis Center with help for victims of domestic violence that provides them with a safe place to stay and case management to help them get back on their feet.

There are so many, we also help cover seniors, the Prairie Counsel on Aging, Doorbell Dinners, the Bread of Love meals that so many of our seniors partake of. You know the biggest focus for Prairieland United way is meeting those critical and human service needs. We want to make sure that we are providing a safe stable lifestyle for as many in our community as possible, so that is why I say that every dollar we raise is just one more dollar that goes out to help those in need.”

To make a donation to the Prairieland United Way, call 245-4557 or stop by the office at 200 W. Douglas Avenue located in the lower level of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.

There is still time to get into the Trivia Night, and Walker says even folks who do not have a team, can show up to the event and get placed with a table so they can take in the fun. Food and drinks will be available at the event, doors open at 5:30 and the trivia starts at 6:00 pm at the Illinois College Dining Hall