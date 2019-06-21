Trooper In A Truck Details By ISP to Continue

Illinois motorists are reminded that you never know who may be watching you while you drive. The Illinois State Police are once again partnering with the Illinois Trucking Association for its ongoing “Trooper In A Truck” initiative to crack down on distracted driving.

With details being held so far on I-57, I-55, and I-70; ISP Major Robert Meeder says sitting up higher give troopers the advantage to see drivers who are texting or playing on their phones while driving. “We will do whatever we can to be out there and be visible to help save lives on the roadways. Yes, some people may be upset about this, but we are not doing anything illegal. All we’re trying to do is make Illinois roadways safer for the public. It’s easier for troopers to visualize and see the violations from inside the truck. People aren’t expecting that.”

According to Meeder, 10 people lose their lives daily due to distracted driving. The initiative has been in place for about a year. Last August, ISP issued a total of 13 citations on a four-hour detail on I-55, according to the State Journal Register.