Truck theft at beginning of the year apparently solved

The arrest of a Springfield man Tuesday evening reportedly marks the end of an area investigation into the theft of a truck last month.

33 year old Joshua Baker was booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility just before midnight on Tuesday.

Baker was officially arrested Tuesday evening for bench warrants in Macoupin County because he had not appeared in court for traffic violations.

This is where the story becomes interesting. According to Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody, an investigation into theft of a truck in January led to Baker being regarded as a person of interest. Sheriff Carmody explains.

“Baker was brought in initially on a parole violation warrant and two warrants for failure to appear in Macoupin County. Later that evening, we arrested him for the burglary, and he is currently being held without bond.”

Sheriff Carmody says a collective sharing of information helped presumably bring the investigation to a close.

“On January 8th, it was reported that a truck was stolen from an address on East Morton Avenue, just outside of city limits. We obtained information that it may be in the possession of an individual from Springfield. With the assistance of the Pike and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Offices and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Baker was arrested in Pike County and transported to Morgan County, where he was charged with burglary. The vehicle was discovered by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department in a building in Springfield. The vehicle has been processed and will be returned to the owner.”

According to the Morgan County jail booking report, Baker also was supposedly in violation of a mandatory supervised release agreement.