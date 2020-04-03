Trump Administration Reverse Course on SSI Recipients’ Requirement to File Taxes For COVID-19 Relief Checks

The Trump Administration has reversed course on requirements for SSI benefit recipients to get COVID-19 relief payments. The U.S. Treasury Department announced yesterday that Social Security recipients will automatically receive direct cash payments as a result of the stimulus passed last week without having to file tax returns.

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin along with 40 other Senators wrote a letter to the Department of Treasury on Tuesday saying that the requirements of tax returns directly contradicted Congressional intent of the payments. Both Duckworth and Durbin called the change the right decision.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood also applauded the Trump Administration for changing the requirements. LaHood said in a press release that seniors need relief the most during the pandemic and this was an elimination of unnecessary paperwork. LaHood encourages anyone with questions about the relief stimulus to contact his office at 309-671-7027.