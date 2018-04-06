Trustees approve stop sign at Orlando & Greenwood, new furnace for Village Hall

A number of items, as well as the future of the Concert in the Cornfield were discussed at last night’s South Jacksonville Board meeting.

Village President Harry Jennings informed the village of the Summer Sewer Sign-Up, which allows village residents the opportunity to keep from paying for excess water usage for things like watering the lawn with sprinklers and filling of above ground swimming pools, as well as scheduled hydrant flushing taking place next week. Residents that find discoloration or rust in their water should contact the Village Hall to receive cleaning tabs that will help with the re-purification of the water.

Jennings reminded residents of the South Jacksonville Fire Department Auxiliary Trivia Night this Saturday at the Elks BPO Lodge at 231 West Morgan Street, and that the Godfrey Park restrooms will open Sunday the 15th. Also, rural fire renewals are being held now. Fire and Rescue Chief David Hickox explained that rural residents in need of fire protection need to contact the SJFD if they haven’t already to subscribe to these services. So far, 134 of 341 rural homes have subscribed.

Eight action items were brought to the board. The board recently took out a loan to fund renovations to South Jacksonville Elementary School and surrounding streets, as well as pavement for a new staff and visitor parking lot for the school. A new stop sign will be placed at the end of northbound Orlando Drive to improve the safety at the intersection of Greenwood. The Village Hall furnace was in disrepair, and the purchase of a new one was approved. Officer Andrew Haas has resigned from SJPD to take a full time job with the JPD. Jason Wardell has officially been hired to replace Haas. A 750 dollar grant was issued to the Tourism committee to release an advertisement for the Rotary Fishing Tournament. All eight motions passed the board unanimously.

As a final note, Trustee Pinkerton mentioned that 2018 is almost certainly the last year for the Concert in the Cornfield.