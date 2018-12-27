Trustees will accept resignations from two municipal employees

The Village of South Jacksonville will address two letters of resignation this evening.

A Committee of the Whole session is scheduled for this evening at Village Hall starting at 6:30. Trustees will discuss matters for three committees in open session and one in closed session.

Listed first on the agenda is Planning and Public Facilities. There are two items that are listed for this committee: accepting a resignation from the Street and Sewer Department and redefining a 2006 Ford F-150 truck used by the Public Works Department as surplus property.

The Public Protection committee will then accept a resignation from the village police department. Trustees will also hear updates in regards to IT systems in the police department, as well as the police department reception and a new hire for the village fire department.

In the Parks and Tourism committee report, folks in the audience will hear an update in regards to the Godfrey Park Shade Structure.

In closed session, the trustees will discuss personnel matters.

The meeting starts at 6:30 at Village Hall, 301 Dewey Drive, across from South School.