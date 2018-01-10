Tuesday’s cannabis trafficking arrest not believed to be connected to similar arrest New Year’s weekend

Two more out-of-state residents were arrested for alleged cannabis trafficking in Morgan County yesterday.

Less than two weeks after the pot bust at the Love’s Travel Stop on December 31st, which saw local authorities confiscate nearly a half ton of cannabis, a Morgan County sheriff’s deputy has made another arrest for cannabis trafficking.

Thirty-year old Chan Lio, of San Francisco, and Yang Li, of Brooklyn, New York, were booked at the county jail between 3 and 3:30 yesterday afternoon. According to the report from the sheriff’s deputy, the two individuals were apprehended around 10 a.m. yesterday following a traffic stop on Interstate 72 near milepost 65 just east of South Jacksonville.

During the course of the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy reported that the individuals were driving a rental U-Haul van, and that he could smell cannabis through window of the van. After consenting to a search, the sheriff’s deputy discovered and confiscated 271 pounds of marijuana, according to reports.

According to the sheriff’s deputy’s report, the amount of cannabis confiscated during the arrest holds a street value of approximately $1.2 million dollars. It is believed by authorities that the marijuana was being trafficked from California to New York.

Despite happening within two weeks of a separate cannabis trafficking arrest in which a sheriff’s deputy confiscated close to one thousand pounds of marijuana from an RV at Love’s Travel Stop, local authorities say there is no indication at all of any connection between the two arrests.