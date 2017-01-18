Turner Holds Ceremony for Brand New Gym

Starting off a busy night for Jacksonville School District 117 was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new gym at Turner Junior High.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek was joined by members of the Board of Education as well as Mayor Andy Ezard and several other community members for the ceremony.

Turner Principal Beth Brockschmidt was also on hand for the event, which marks a major step in the transition from Turner Junior High to Jacksonville Middle School.

Brockschmidt says the students and staff have waited a long time for this day.

As for the large crowd that gathered for the ribbon-cutting, Brockschmidt says it demonstrates the efforts of an entire community.

Brockschmidt also mentioned that while there are a few minor additions to be made, the gym is now in use for physical education classes and other activities.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the 8th grade boys basketball team played their final home game of the season on their brand new court.