Turner Named as New Routt Baseball Head Coach

The Search for a new head coach for the Routt Catholic High School Baseball team is over.

Jacksonville native Ryan Turner has been named as Routt Catholic High School’s new head baseball coach.

Athletic Director, Barry Creviston says that “After an extensive search, the attributes that Coach Turner brings to the Routt Catholic baseball program rose to the top.”

School officials said in a press release late this afternoon that Turner has seen much success on the baseball diamond as both a player and a coach. He was a corner infielder and closing pitcher on Lincoln Land Community College’s 2000 NJCAA World Series Championship Team. The team’s success resulted in their induction into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame.

Turner brings with him several years coaching experience to the team as well, having been a coach for the Lumberjacks Baseball Club for 7 years and an assistant coach for the Our Saviour School Baseball and Basketball programs for 3 years.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Routt community,” says Turner. “I feel my experiences put me in a great position to continue the tradition that is Routt baseball. I met with the young men today and things went very well. I’m excited to start working with them; I know through hard work we will put ourselves in a position to achieve success this spring, as well as into the future.”

Turner and his wife, Casandra, live in Jacksonville with their 5 children: Nolan, Brady, Ava, and Cora – all students at Our Saviour School – and their 2-month-old baby boy, Brooks.

On Wednesday, January 15, at 7:00pm, Routt Catholic High School will be hosting a “Meet and Greet” in the school lobby. All members of the public and media are invited to this event where attendees will have the opportunity to meet Coach Turner and wish him well.