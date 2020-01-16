Turner Officially Introduced as Routt Head Baseball Coach

Ryan Turner (left) is congratulated by Routt Athletic Director Barry Creviston (right) during a Meet and Greet event in the Routt High School lobby Wednesday night.

Routt Catholic High School officially introduced their new head baseball coach last night.

In a meet and greet held in the school foyer last night, Athletic Director Barry Creviston officially introduced Jacksonville native Ryan Turner as head baseball coach.

Creviston welcomed the crowd by describing some of the success Ryan Turner has had both on and off the baseball diamond.

He then gave Coach Turner the opportunity to address the group, where Turner echoed his recent sentiments about being very happy to be at Routt Catholic High School. Turner says he is “super excited about the group of boys that they have currently, and the group of boys that’s going to be coming through the program.”

Turner was a corner infielder and closing pitcher on Lincoln Land Community College’s 2000 NJCAA World Series Championship Team which was later inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame.

Turner is no stranger to coaching the game, having been coach for the Lumberjacks Baseball Club for 7 years as, well as serving as an assistant coach for the Our Saviour School Baseball and Basketball programs for 3 years.

Turner says that “I’m going to do everything I possibly can to challenge them, push them, and make them the best baseball players and future young men that they can possibly be. You have my word and promise right here that you’re going to get all that I have to offer, and that’s what I’m expecting out of them as well.”

Turner and his wife, Casandra, live in Jacksonville with their five children, four of whom are students at Our Saviour School, as well as their 2-month-old baby boy.