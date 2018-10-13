Two area men wanted in Morgan County for failure to appear

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott County are releasing the following information regarding bench warrants issued for two area individuals.

34 year old Jeremy Schoonover, last known to reside in Springfield, failed to appear in Morgan County court for burglary, theft, and resisting a peace officer. Schoonover is 6 foot 4, 190 pounds.

61 year old Richard A. Wohlers, last known to reside in Meredosia, failed to appear in Morgan County court on three counts of driving with a suspended license, 2 counts driving an uninsured motor vehicle, fleeing, defective windshield, and expired registration. Wohlers is 5 foot 11, 180 pounds.