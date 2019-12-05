Two Area Nursing Homes Fined For Abuse & Neglect Incidents By IDPH

Two local nursing homes are a part of the quarterly report of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s violations. The report dates July through September and cites 71 Illinois facilities for various violations of the Nursing Home Care Act, a law that ensures nursing home residents and their families that proper care will be received.

Eastside Health & Rehab Center in Pittsfield was cited on June 20th observations for abuse & neglect by not implementing a proper program to prevent pressure sores, heat rashes, or other skin breakdown by not providing turning or repositioning for 2 individuals who need 24 hour care for mobility. Peterson Health Operations, LLC who is the licensee of the facility was fined $2200 for the incident.

Heritage Health of Jacksonville was cited on June 27th observations for abuse & neglect by also not implementing a proper program to prevent pressure sores, heat rashes, or other skin breakdown by not providing for one resident’s mobility issues and then not properly caring for the wounds. Barton W. Stone Jacksonville, LLC was also fined $2200.

Capitol Aperion Care, Lewis Memorial Christian Village, and The Bridge Care Suites in Springfield, Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, and Jerseyville Manor were also named facilities in the report.