Two Arrested in Pike County for Drug Possession

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 13, 2019 at 6:01pm

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, at approx. 5:00 A.M today, the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police executed a court- authorized search warrant on a property in rural Rockport, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, two people were arrested and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and United States Currency was seized at the property.

Quinten Lee Cantwell, age 35, of Rockport was arrested on a Pike County warrant for Probation Violation and a second arrest warrant for failure to report to a penal institution. Additionally, Quinten was arrested on new charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chantel M. Myers, age 52, of Rockport, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Myers and Cantwell are lodged in the Pike County Jail.

The press release also stated that further arrests are pending from the investigation.