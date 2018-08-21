Two brothers arrested for stealing metal equipment from local business

Two brothers were both arrested today in connection with items being stolen from a local business last night.

28 year old Paul Gray, currently listed as homeless, and 32 year old Cory Gray, of White Hall, were both arrested today for theft. Paul was booked at the county jail at about 1 p.m. and Cory was booked at about 2:30 p.m.

According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson, there was only one possible motive for the two brothers stealing from the business.

“At 8:49 this morning we received a call from a business on Mound Avenue. They reported that at some time overnight, some equipment had been taken from outside their business. The equipment was made of metal, so we believe the two brothers took the metals to a scrapyard for money.”

Paul Gray has been released from the Morgan County Jail on bond.