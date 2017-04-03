Two candidates running in South Jax Village President race

South Jacksonville residents will find two options for their next Village President when they arrive at the polls tomorrow.

With interim President Steve Waltrip set to step down, two candidates have emerged for the position in Dani Glascock and Harry Jennings. Both candidates joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program Friday to discuss their campaigns. Glascock, who’s served as Village Clerk for the past four years, believes she has the necessary experience for the job.

“I’ve learned some first-hand knowledge and information as to what it truly takes to run a municipality, there are some really deep dives that have to happen within the Village to make everything run. I feel like that, coupled with the fact that I’m a project manager in the legal department and I’ve been there for over seven years in Springfield. I’ve got the momentum to push it forward,” says Glascock.

While Jennings has run for Village President in the past, he says he’s intrigued by the position and wants to give it another shot.

“Well, I’ve always been civi-minded, it’s something that I’ve always had a deep care for. I am a precinct committeeman now, and I’ve decided to give this a shot. It’s something I’m drawn to,” says Jennings.

As for what he would try to implement if elected, Jennings says he’d like to promote business growth within the Village.

“In the past we worked with Jacksonville’s Visitor’s Bureau. We broke off from them, and since then we’ve been kind of sitting idle. We need to have our own promotion, our own team that actively looks for business to come to our undeveloped areas,” says Jennings.

Glascock says she’d like to reach out to the small businesses within South Jacksonville, and promote Village pride.

“I think that we also need to reach out to our local mom-and-pop shops that are within South Jacksonville. Reach out to them, have some town meetings with them and find out what they think, they’re the business owners, they know what’s best. On the cuff of that, I also think that Village pride…we have a community that we’re proud of, and I would like to see the community get more involved with our meetings and show us what being proud means to them,” says Glascock.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow.