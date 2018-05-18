Two Chapin businesses allegedly broken into overnight between Wednesday & Thursday

No arrests have been made despite two Chapin businesses being allegedly broken into some time in the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, two businesses in Chapin reported that unknown individuals made forcible entry into their respective establishments at some point late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Both reports list attempts to burglarize the businesses as well.

The first report came shortly after 6 a.m. yesterday morning from employees of Shireman Trucking, located in the 500 block of Superior Avenue in Chapin. Roughly 40 minutes later, Morgan County Deputies received a second call with similar reports of a forcible entry and attempted burglary from Chapin Farmers Elevator, located just a short distance away in the 300 block of Cooper Street in Chapin.

It is unclear at this time whether any items were stolen from either Shireman Trucking or Chapin Farmers Elevator, based off reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The two alleged incidents remain under investigation at this time.