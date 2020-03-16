Two Democrats Look To Fill Ballot Vacancy In Challenge to LaHood

Two Democrats have said publicly they may challenge 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood in the Fall. Bernard Schoenberg of the State-Journal Register reports that 65 year old Stephen Jones of Springfield and 39 year old George Petrilli, a Springfield lawyer, have thrown their names in the hat with Democratic leaders in the state to possibly challenge the 3 time incumbent in November. 66 year old Mark Haasis of Peoria had originally filed to run against LaHood in November but withdrew in late December because of health issues.

Democratic leaders will be able to name a candidate later to fill their party’s vacancy on the November general election ballot after the primaries are finished. Petrilli is probably the most well-known politically of the two potential candidates. He ran for 8th Ward Alderman in Springfield in 2007 and is currently a partner for Mandarich Law Group in Springfield.

LaHood is running unopposed in the Republican primary tomorrow.