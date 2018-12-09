Two domestic battery arrests/D.U.I. Accident near ISD Saturday

Jacksonville Police made three arrests on Saturday.

28 year old Dakotah Ehle, of the 200 block of Spring Bay Drive, was arrested Saturday morning on College Avenue and booked at the county jail at around 4 a.m. for two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and also improper lane usage. Ehle’s vehicle was westbound on College at Pitner Avenue, near where all the cars typically park on the north side directly adjacent to the Illinois School for the Deaf. According to Jacksonville Police reports, at approximately 2 a.m. Ehle veered off the north side of College Avenue and struck a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle. Ehle’s vehicle sustained total damage to the front end assembly, and the parked vehicle had total damage to the rear end assembly.

28 year old Justin Cota, of the 600 block of Brandywine, was booked at the county jail at around 6 a.m. for domestic battery and parole violation after he reportedly struck his victim in the face with a closed fist several times, causing injuries.

20 year old Nicholas Johnson, of the 700 block of North Church, was booked at the county jail at around 10:15 p.m. for domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon after reportedly striking a victim in the face with an undisclosed weapon.