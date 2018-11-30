Two former local priests IDed by Catholic Diocese

Two former local priests were included in the list on priests identified by the Springfield Catholic Diocese as being subjects of substantiated charges of sexually abusing children.

That list includes the name of Monsignor Michael Driscoll, and Father Robert Bud Degrand. Monsignor Driscoll was the long time pastor at Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Father Bud DeGrand served as a priest under Driscoll at Our Saviour.

Monsignor Driscoll died in May of 1989, after serving 29 years as pastor of Our Saviour. Father DeGrand is no longer in the priesthood.

Two other priests who have died, Alvin Campbell and Ray Franzen, also reportedly served in Jacksonville. But, we cannot confirm their service here.

The State Journal Register published the list this morning after the Springfield diocese released the names of 19 priests. Of the 19, 12 priests are dead.

The release was done in response to a review by the Illinois attorney general’s office.

This is the first comprehensive list of abuse cases the Springfield diocese has ever released.

Among the names on the list is now deceased Springfield Bishop Daniel Ryan. Ryan resigned as bishop in 1999, and died in 2015.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

